WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School Committee and School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew invite the school community to attend several important information sessions on the district’s 2023-2024 proposed budget.
On Tuesday, the School Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in room 2028 at the Middle-High School. It is expected that the School Committee will discuss, review, and vote upon the budget.
On Wednesday, Bartholomew will provide a budget update to members of the boards of selectmen and finance committees in the sending communities of Groveland, Merrimac, and West Newbury. This meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the dining commons at the Middle-High School. The meeting will be live-streamed on YouTube here: youtube.com/live/5Ohd0rFsUiQ
Bartholomew will provide an overview of the budget, and how it affects curriculum, class sizes, and extracurricular activities including the arts and athletics.
Members of the public are welcome to speak during public comment at these meetings. Those interested must contact Marianne Naffah, mnaffah@prsd.org, before 9:30 a.m. on the day of each meeting. Comments must be two minutes or less, and should be connected to an item on the agenda.
Bartholomew will host budget information meetings for parents and community members in Merrimac and Groveland next week. Meetings are scheduled for Monday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Sweetsir Elementary School, 104 Church St., Merrimac, and on Wednesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. at the Bagnall Elementary School, 253 School St., Groveland.
The School Committee also will meet on Tuesday, March 28, at 6 p.m. in the Middle-High School dining commons. The committee will discuss possible areas to cut should sending communities not approve the budget.
