WEST NEWBURY — The School Committee at Pentucket Regional School District will host an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to review COVID-19 numbers and discuss options.
The meeting will take place remotely via Zoom at 2 p.m. It was changed from Tuesday morning to the afternoon.
The district is currently following a hybrid learning model. Students and teachers are on winter break right now and will return to classes on Jan. 4.
The School Committee could vote on changes to its current learning model.
To view the packet, visit prsd.org.
