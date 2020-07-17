Pentucket School Committee to vote on whether to revisit mascot issue

Pentucket formalized its brand last year, removing most of the Sachem images except for the seal on the right. While the Retire the Mascot coalition opposes use of the Sachem, it acknowledges that the image on the left was the most offensive. The image portrays a Native American with stereotypical features such as a large nose and a headdress, which according to the coalition, is inaccurate in terms of what an Indigenous leader in this area would have worn.