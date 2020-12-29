WEST NEWBURY — After reviewing COVID-19 numbers and discussing options at an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Pentucket Regional School Committee voted to remain in a hybrid learning model.
During the 90-minute meeting, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew shared information he learned on Monday, saying the timing of the meeting was "important because if there is going to be a change, if the School Committee wants to make a change, we want to make sure families have adequate time in order to make that adjustment."
During the two-week period of Thanksgiving, the towns of Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury had a combined 52 active COVID-19 cases. Over the past 14 days, Bartholomew said the three towns had a combined 136 active cases.
During the month of December, there have been nine confirmed COVID-19 cases at Pentucket Regional High School, seven at the Dr. Elmer S. Bagnall Elementary School in Groveland, four at Pentucket Regional Middle School, two at Dr. John C. Page Elementary School in West Newbury, one at the Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir School in Merrimac and one at the Helen R. Donaghue School in Merrimac.
The superintendent said there has been no school spread of the virus and most cases have been due to community or family spread.
The biggest problem for the district is contact tracing, he said.
West Newbury and Merrimac conduct their own contact tracing and most positive cases have been due to family spread. Groveland has not been able to create its own system for contact tracing though, and relies on the state's Contact Tracing Collaborative.
At a recent meeting, the Contact Tracing Collaborative revealed that there has been a six-day lag with cases.
While the town looks for other options, Bartholomew said there has already been an incident in the district because of this lag. He said a student, who was identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 15, was not notified until Dec. 21. As a result, someone from another family within that student's "bubble" tested positive for COVID-19.
He discussed other places the district could possibly be "vulnerable" to COVID-19 exposure, such as in carpooling, athletics and students hanging out with friends within their "bubble."
Bartholomew added that due to contact tracing, a large number of staff members have been placed in quarantine recently. He did not have an exact number, but said it could be a problem as numbers continue to rise.
If it had snowed last week, for example, Bartholomew said there would not have been enough staff members in the facilities department to clear the snow.
The superintendent said any data from possible spread around Christmas might not be available for another week or two.
He offered three options for the committee: the district could remain in the hybrid learning model with no changes; Bagnall Elementary School, the middle and the high school could switch to a fully remote learning model until Jan. 19, while the other schools outside of Groveland would remain in the hybrid model; or the whole district could move to a fully remote learning model until Jan. 19.
The superintendent said a fully remote model could help the district get ahead of any spread over the next two weeks. He also recognized that a remote model might make things worse because with all students at home, parents might have to ask neighbors or friends outside their bubble to watch their children while they work.
After much discussion, the committee voted 6-3 to keep the current model with no changes.
"Hybrid, at this point, is our best option in giving kids the best education around," Chris Reading said.
Lisa O'Connor, Richard Hodges and Wayne Adams were the three who voted against staying in the hybrid model.
Hodges, who initially pushed for all students to be fully in the classroom from day one of the school year, recognized that he had "gone 180 degrees" with his thinking.
Comparing his decision to a gamble at a casino, he said, "I don't feel that at the Texas hold'em table, I'm going to be winning very much, so I'm going to hold and request that we go fully remote until the 19th and see that things kind of level off."
Prior to voting, Emily Dwyer asked how the superintendent would feel if the committee kept the hybrid model the way it is.
"When we have to move, we move," Bartholomew said. "When we have to adapt, we adapt."
He said the model is still set up to respond to COVID-19 concerns. If one grade has to move to remote due to rising cases, it will, he said.
The full meeting can be found at www.youtube.com/channel/UCMpx4fHYkq4xXwIAyUn1kiA/videos.
