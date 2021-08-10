WEST NEWBURY — Local and state fire officials returned to the Pentucket Regional Middle-High School construction site Monday to determine if two fires that broke out over three days were related.
While a State Fire Marshal's Office official called the first fire on Friday "accidental," the West Newbury Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit continue to investigate the second fire that broke out Sunday.
On Sunday about 3:45 p.m., West Newbury firefighters responded to the school’s campus at 22 Main St. after receiving a report of smoke coming from the roof. Firefighters from Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury and Newburyport, and an Atlantic Ambulance crew also responded.
The two-alarm fire was knocked down in minutes with no injuries reported, according to a joint statement from West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer and School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew.
On Friday about 11:20 a.m., West Newbury firefighters responded to a report of a fire and immediately saw smoke coming from the roof of a different building under construction, Dwyer said Monday.
The fire was brought under control within a half hour. No one was injured.
Local firefighters coordinated with the Groveland Fire Department during the initial response. Also helping at the scene were Newburyport and Georgetown firefighters, along with an Atlantic Ambulance team. Crews from the Newbury and Merrimac fire departments provided station coverage.
State Fire Marshal's Office official Jake Wark said the first fire was caused by sparks from a grinder that ignited nearby adhesive.
West Newbury Police Chief Jeffrey Durand said a Fire Department detail was at the construction site until 8 a.m. Monday and added that there were no plans to station police officers there in the days to come.
