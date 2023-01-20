WEST NEWBURY – Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and the Pentucket Regional School District invite the community to a presentation devoted to an update of the current 2022-2023 school budget and the spending plan being developed for 2023-2024.
The presentation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Middle-High School. This is a joint meeting of the boards of selectmen and finance committees of Groveland, Merrimac, and West Newbury.
Superintendent Bartholomew will provide an overview of the current budget and the impact of a failed Proposition 2½ override on education this year. Bartholomew also will review the district’s budget process, and explain the challenges expected in the 2023-2024 budget.
The meeting will begin with a public comment period. Each speaker will be limited to two minutes. Residents interested in speaking are asked to contact Marianne Naffah by 9:30 a.m. on the day of the meeting.
“We encourage parents and anyone with an interest in education to attend and learn more,” Superintendent Bartholomew said. “Community feedback is important as we develop a budget that meets both students’ needs and the educational vision of our communities.”
