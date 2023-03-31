WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School Committee and School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew on Friday announced that a budget calculator has been added to the District's official budget website, which will allow residents to calculate the impact of a proposed Proposition 2 1/2 budget override.
The School Committee has recommended a $50.7 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year, to serve students from the sending communities of Groveland, Merrimac, and West Newbury. This amount would commit Groveland and Merrimac to raise more in taxes than would be allowed under Proposition 2 1/2. West Newbury does not need an override to pay its assessment next year.
Under the recommended budget, Groveland will seek a $1.25 million override, while Merrimac will seek an additional $860,000.
The budget calculator will allow residents to gauge the monthly and yearly impact of the override, based on where they live and the value of their property.
To pass, the override must be approved by town meetings in Groveland and Merrimac, and in referendum votes in both communities. Groveland Town Meeting will be held on Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m. at the Bagnall School. Merrimac Town Meeting will be held on Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m. at the Sweetsir School. The referendum questions will appear on ballots in the Groveland and Merrimac Town Elections, both held on May 1.
Should either Groveland or Merrimac approve the override in both votes, all three towns will be required to pay an increased assessment. If the vote fails in both towns, the School Committee would have to adjust the budget in a number of areas, according to school officials.
To learn more about the Pentucket budget, view documents and presentations, or ask a question, click here.
