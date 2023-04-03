WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School Committee and School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew announced on Friday that a budget calculator has been added to the district’s budget website, allowing residents to calculate the impact of a proposed Proposition 2½ budget override.
The committee has recommended a $50.7 million budget for 2023-24 to serve students in Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury.
This amount would commit Groveland and Merrimac to raise more in taxes than would be allowed under Proposition 2½. West Newbury does not need an override to pay its assessment next year.
Under the recommended budget, Groveland will seek a $1.25 million override, while Merrimac will seek an additional $860,000.
The budget calculator will allow residents to gauge the monthly and yearly impact of the override, based on where they live and the value of their property.
The override must be approved at Town Meetings in Groveland and Merrimac on April 24 and in referendum votes in both communities.
The Groveland Town Meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Bagnall School while the Merrimac Town Meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Sweetsir School. The referendum questions will appear on ballots in the Groveland and Merrimac town elections on May 1.
Should either Groveland or Merrimac approve the override, all three towns will be required to pay an increased assessment. If the vote fails in both towns, the School Committee would have to adjust the budget in a number of areas, according to school officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.