WEST NEWBURY — School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and fine & performing arts department Chair David Schumacher recently announced that students will perform in a variety of productions and events this spring.
“Pentucket’s arts education program is a successful and beloved element of our school community,” Bartholomew said. “These students have put in a lot of work and are dedicated to their art forms, and we are very excited to see them excel in their upcoming performances this spring.”
Event schedule
The district strings concert, featuring performances from the elementary string ensemble, Pentucket Regional Middle School orchestra and Pentucket Regional High School orchestra will be held at the middle school Wednesday, May 10, at 7 p.m.
Cafe Jazz, which will include performances from the PRHS Big Band and Jazz Combo, featuring special guest artist Felipe Salles, will be held at PRMHS on Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m.
The district band jamboree, featuring performances from the Grade 4 band, Grades 5 and 6 band, PRMS band and PRHS band, will be held at PRMHS on Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m.
The district choir concert, featuring performances from Pentucket’s elementary choirs, PRMS choir and PRHS choir, will be held at PRMHS on Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m.
The PRHS jazz combo will perform at the Custom House Maritime Museum, 25 Water St., Newburyport, on Friday, May 19, from 4 to 6 p.m., and at the Bluebird Performance Venue, 7 Central St., Byfield, on Saturday, May 20, from 7 to 9 p.m.
The spring arts reception will be held at PRMHS on Wednesday, May 24, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Seniors will submit an original work to be considered for PRMHS’ permanent collection. Chosen pieces will be on display in perpetuity at the school. This year marks the initiation of the permanent collection.
The PRMS and PRHS band and percussion concert, featuring performances from the PRMS concert band, jazz band and percussion ensemble, along with the PRHS concert band and percussion ensemble, will be held at PRMHS on Wednesday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m.
The PRHS concert band will perform in the West Newbury Memorial Day parade, which will take place Monday, May 29 at 10:30 a.m.
The PRMS theater program will put on a production of “The Addams Family” at PRMHS on Friday, June 9, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, June 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Anyone with questions about the spring events schedule should contact Schumacher at dschumacher@prsd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.