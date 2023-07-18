WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School District will have an additional $71,406 to spend on improving school security after the state announced it was one of several districts to receive grant money.
In all, 42 Massachusetts school districts were awarded nearly $3 million in grants to enhance security and help ensure the safety of students and educators.
“These grants will provide schools with the resources necessary to foster safe learning environments for students and educators,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a release.
“Our administration is committed to collaborating across federal, state and local governments and leveraging every possible tool to enhance safety across Massachusetts and within our schools,” she added.
Pentucket School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said the money will go to two projects.
The first earmarks $28,119 to purchase 45 interoperable radios and a repeater system. The radios will link police, fire and emergency medical services in the school district’s three communities when they respond to Pentucket Regional Middle High School in a mutual aid situation.
The rest of the money, $43,288, will be used to purchase and install cameras, along with a secure-entry system at Donaghue School in Merrimac.
Bartholomew said the application required input and support from the police and fire chiefs in all three towns – Merrimac, West Newbury and Groveland.
The administration awarded $2,910,000 in federal grant money through the Safer Schools and Communities Initiative. The federal funding is managed in Massachusetts by the Office of Grants and Research, a state agency that is part of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
The funding will be used to make school safety infrastructure improvements, including security enhancements at building entrances, the installation of new interior doors, and the addition or upgrading of central communication systems in case there are emergencies.
“The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security remains deeply committed to working with our partners across state and local agencies to ensure that our schools provide a safe and healthy learning environment for our children and educators,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy. “Together, we will continue to build on the many safety initiatives that have been put forward, including the continuation of significant investments in training, emergency preparedness and security infrastructure.
The 42 grant recipients were selected through a competitive application process. The grant program allowed districts to apply for money to upgrade security infrastructure at up to three school buildings.
In addition to the Safer Schools and Communities Initiative grants announced last week, the Office of Grants and Research awarded more than $570,000 to 14 school districts earlier this year through the federal STOP School Violence grant program.
That funding allows school districts to develop and operate school threat assessment and crisis intervention teams.
“The safety and well-being of our students is of utmost importance,” Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler said. “The Executive Office of Education is proud to partner with the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security in delivering investments to improve safety and security measures in school buildings across the commonwealth.”
