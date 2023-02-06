WEST NEWBURY – The Pentucket Regional School District announces that its has launched a new website devoted to the 2023-2024 District budget to increase transparency about this year's process.
The budget portal highlights frequently asked questions and the 2023 budget timeline.
Users can view important dates, which include future School Committee meetings, town meetings and elections, and school-based information sessions with Superintendent Justin Bartholomew.
Additionally, users and visitors can access meeting recordings and helpful documents directly on the site.
The budget portal also allows users to subscribe to the site so they can stay up to date on news and announcements.
For more information visit https://pentucketbudget.com/.
