WEST NEWBURY — Pentucket Regional School District officials invite the community to attend the annual series of holiday concerts and support school musicians.
The following is a list of planned concerts:
Elementary Band and Strings Concert: Wednesday, Dec. 14 (snow date, Dec. 15), middle high school auditorium. The strings concert begins at 6 p.m., with the band concert following at 7:30 p.m. The Pentucket Music Boosters will conduct its envelope fundraiser.
Cafe Jazz: Friday, Dec. 16 (snow date Dec. 17), 7 p.m., middle high school dining commons. The event features the Pentucket Regional High School Big Band and Jazz Combo.
PRMHS ensembles concert and arts reception: Wednesday, Dec. 21 (snow date Dec. 22), 6 p.m., middle high school auditorium and dining commons. Student visual art and video content will be on display in the dining commons, as part of a reimagined arts festival, starting at 6 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m., and will feature the middle school and high school choirs, orchestras, concert bands, percussion ensembles, and middle school jazz band. All groups will join for a special holiday singalong grand finale.
Pentucket Regional High School students also will take part in the annual ensembles tour on Thursday, Dec. 22. Each year the high school choir, concert band, orchestra and percussion ensemble visit all three elementary schools to share in a celebration of the season, and to inspire students to join the music program. The tour is not open to the public.
For the past two years, Pentucket has been recognized as a “Best Communities for Music Education” award recipient by the NAMM Foundation, a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants. This designation is the result of dedication by the Pentucket staff and strong community support from the Pentucket Music Boosters.
Information on Pentucket Regional School District music programs and the Pentucket Music Boosters can be found at www.PentucketMusic.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.