Pentucket senior honored in Emerging Artists Exhibit

WEST NEWBURY – Pentucket Regional High School senior Timothy Friend of West Newbury was one of 27 student-artists honored during the 2021 Massachusetts Amazing Emerging Artists Recognitions Exhibit on April 15, with Dr. James A. Welu, director emeritus of the Worcester Art Museum, delivering the keynote address.
Friend created this puppet in the fall of 2020 as part of an independent study under the guidance of art teacher Sean Bixby. Friend's studies combined his interest in film, character development, script writing, puppeteering, and fiber arts. He continued his independent work and portfolio development under the guidance of Marcia Nadeau, chair of the Pentucket Fine & Performing Arts Department, this spring.
“The puppet character that I have created and designed is a very sophisticated vulture named Lord Ballard,” Friend said. “He eats only the finest foods (no roadkill for him), sleeps in the finest nests and wears a combover which he thinks makes him look very sophisticated. Lord Ballard wears a monocle that is attached by magnets; it is removable.”
Friend drew his inspiration from Adam Kreutinger, who has designed and constructed puppets for television, film, and theatrical productions internationally.
“This in an incredible accomplishment for Timothy,” Nadeau said.
