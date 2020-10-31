Pentucket seniors named Commended Students

WEST NEWBURY — Four Pentucket Regional High School students have been named Commended Students as part of the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Seniors Nathan Blanchard of Merrimac, Mitchell Powers of Haverhill, Megan Reading of West Newbury and Casey Pedersen of West Newbury are among approximately 34,000 Commended Students across the country being recognized for their exceptional academic promise, according to a press release from the school.
Although they will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, these students are placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million who took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test.
"Congratulations to Nathan, Mitchell, Megan and Casey for these incredible honors," Principal Jonathan Seymour said in a statement. "They've demonstrated an exemplary commitment to their learning and these recognitions are a great, tangible example of that dedication."
Blanchard, Powers and Reading were selected for the College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program based on their scores. The program, which is separate from the National Merit Scholarship program, recognizes students from underrepresented groups who have excelled on their PSAT/NMSQT and in the classroom.
Students received letters of commendation from the College Board as well.
"I am beyond proud of the well-earned recognition our students have received," Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said in a statement. "They've worked incredibly hard over the course of their academic careers to set themselves up for success and have achieved that goal without a doubt."
