WEST NEWBURY — Pentucket Regional School District is taking steps to prepare for the coronavirus, COVID-19, as federal and state officials continue to monitor the virus internationally.
In a statement this week, the district noted that there are no confirmed or presumptive cases of the virus in Groveland, Merrimac or West Newbury at this time. Health officials report that the risk of contracting the virus in Massachusetts remains “low.”
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first case of community spread of the virus in the U.S. in California. At least a dozen people in the U.S. have since died from the virus.
The district is aware that some community members may have traveled during February break or on weekends. In taking precautions, the district is prepared to offer alternative learning days and the use of virtual classroom technologies for families who have traveled in the CDC identified areas. Families are encouraged to contact their school’s principal for more information.
Any students who, by advice of the CDC, self-quarantine and do not report to school will be held harmless and given every opportunity to continue and keep up with their studies in effort to ensure minimal or zero disruption in their educational progress.
According to the CDC, symptoms of the virus appear 2-14 days of exposure. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath and pneumonia in severe cases, according to the Department of Public Health.
“The precautions we are sharing are the same used to prevent colds and the flu, which are prevalent this time of year and community members are much more likely to contract,” Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said in a press release.
“Just as we do every flu season, we are making sure classrooms are regularly and thoroughly disinfected to prevent the spreading of germs. We are continuing to monitor and share updates as they become available.”
Parents and guardians are reminded that, in an effort to prevent the spread of infectious diseases such as respiratory viruses and gastrointestinal illnesses, students need to be free from fever, vomiting or diarrhea for 24 hours before returning to school if they have been sick.
Pentucket also reminds people to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and use alcohol-based hand sanitizers, if washing is not an option. Additionally, people should cover their coughs or sneezes with a tissue or sleeve, stay away from people who are sick, stay home when they are feeling unwell, and avoid touching their face.
For more information, go to www.mass.gov/resource/information-on-the-outbreak-of-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19.
