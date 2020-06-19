WEST NEWBURY — Pentucket Regional School District families shared their opinions on remote learning in a recent survey, which Superintendent Justin Bartholomew presented to the School Committee this week.
The survey, which received 511 responses from elementary level families and 546 responses from secondary level families, was focused on a parent's perspective of remote learning. Bartholomew said teachers will also fill out their own survey, which the district will use to tweak remote learning as needed.
The superintendent also made it clear that no matter what people post on social media, there are no official plans for reopening in the fall yet. Area school districts are preparing to likely keep remote learning to some extent, but all plans are considered drafts until the state makes an official decision on the matter.
In hopes of addressing some of the concerns families had, the district asked questions including whether or not family members had to compete for time on their available electronic devices and whether or not the internet was easily accessible. About 77% of families said they did not have to fight for device use, while about 8% said they did. Bartholomew added that the district did its best to mitigate this issue through the distribution of Chromebooks at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In regards to internet access, Bartholomew was pleased to see tjat over 80% of families reported having fast and reliable internet access and about 18% said their internet was slow, but reliable for the most part.
A majority of families admitted feeling some or a lot of stress about remote learning in general, which he said was concerning. Twelve percent said they did not have any stress about it.
Overall, families found communication with teachers to be strong, Bartholomew said. A large percentage of parents said they did not feel like their students were necessarily learning new content though.
At Newburyport Public Schools, Superintendent Sean Gallagher also has plans for an exit survey. At a School Committee meeting Monday night, he broke down the total participation percentages at each school.
At Newburyport High School, about 90% of students regularly participated in remote learning and about 8% — or 60 or so students — did not participate fully, he said. The district made accommodations for those students and allowed them to focus on specific classes instead of all eight.
For the 2% who did not engage with remote learning, Gallagher said there were a variety of reasons and the district would be working with those students over the summer.
Similarly, at Rupert A. Nock Middle School, about 90% of students participated, while a handful participated either a little bit or not at all. The latter students also had their reasons for not participating and could be "strong candidates" for summer school, Gallagher said.
At Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School, fourth grade participation was at 96% and fifth grade participation was at 91%.
At Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School, the numbers were a little different, as it's trickier to get younger children to focus for long amounts of time over Zoom, Gallagher said. Average participation was 57% for prekindergarten, 65% for kindergarten, 80% for first grade, 91% for second grade and 94% for third grade.
"I think the older the students got, there was more participation," he said, adding that there were a lot more activities designed for parents of elementary students to distribute on their own.
