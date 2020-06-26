WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School District has not yet released district-specific plans for reopening in the fall, but did share state guidelines from Gov. Charlie Baker and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in a press release Thursday.
While prioritizing health and safety as well as getting as many students back in school as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic, districts across the state will develop three plans.
There is a plan for learning entirely in-person, one for a hybrid model that includes in-person and remote learning if in-person learning is not feasible due to budgetary limitations and/or health concerns, and one for remote learning only should there be a second spike in COVID-19 cases regionally.
Pentucket principals will form health and safety protocol return teams for their respective schools, and are seeking volunteer stakeholders to analyze the guidelines from the state, assess the physical space of the building, and make recommendations for how to optimally follow these initial return guidelines.
Each team's recommendations would be used to create districtwide plans to be shared with the School Committee and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The district will announce the final plan in August.
Students from second grade and on, in addition to all adults, will be required to wear a face covering while learning in-person and while riding the school bus, according to the state. Masks should be provided by the student and their family, but the district will also have a limited number of disposable masks as needed.
Other guidelines include setting up cafeterias and other large spaces to promote the greatest amount of social distancing possible, having accessible handwashing stations and hand sanitizer throughout the buildings, cleaning frequently touched surfaces, strongly recommending that students and staff receive their regular flu vaccine, and determining class size based on how many students can be put in a room at an appropriate distance from one another.
Each school should have a room designated to isolate anyone suspected of having COVID-19. School nurses would have extra protection, such as face shields and googles, when treating students directly.
The state is not requiring screening procedures such as taking a person's temperature at the door of each building. Additional guidelines, including those for busing, are to be released in July.
All information is subject to change as the state learns more about COVID-19.
Approximately $200 million from the commonwealth’s federal coronavirus relief fund is available to help with the costs of reopening public schools. Schools are eligible to receive up to $225 per student for eligible costs incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
There are additional potential funding sources, but specific state funding for each district will be determined at a later date.
