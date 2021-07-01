AMESBURY — The downtown's newest candy store has been delighting children of all ages on Mill Street since December, all while its co-owner was a junior in high school.
Jett Haryslak, who will be a senior at Pentucket Regional High School this fall, worked with his mother, Brenda Haryslak, and 15-year-old sister, Madisan, to open Sir Pennycandy's Apothecary old-fashioned candy store in downtown Georgetown in March 2020.
"We had hardly even opened when the COVID-19 pandemic hit," Brenda Haryslak said. "We just weren't getting any foot traffic and we didn't have any online sales at that point."
Haryslak, 52, is the mother of two sons and six daughters, and she toughed it out in Georgetown with the help of Jett, 17, and Madisan until their lease ran out in November.
"We offered curbside last year and it was right around Easter, so I told my mom that I would dress up as the Easter Bunny and go out to the cars," Jett said. "So, I did."
Jett, a musician and theater student at Pentucket, harbors dreams of making it big in the entertainment industry. But he also showed promise when it came to running the family candy store so his mother made him an offer to become the business's co-owner when they relocated it to Amesbury in December.
"He really stepped up to the plate when COVID hit," Haryslak said. "He also really put his artistic abilities to work. So now, if anything happens to me, he can just go on running the family business."
Sir Pennycandy's has been offering Necco Wafers, Pop Rocks, saltwater taffy, chocolates, sloops, licorice wheels, ice cream floats, slush and other sweet treats on Mill Street since December.
"We got this place ready in two weeks," Haryslak said. "But we opened on Dec. 5 and made over $10,000 that first month."
"We had a good Christmas season," Jett added.
Jett will have real-life experience in ordering, inventory, pricing, accounting, overseeing future employees, customer service as well as dealing with profit and loss, among other valuable traits, by the time he graduates from high school next spring.
Jett said he is the only brick-and-mortar business owner in his class.
"Yeah, I think I am," Jett said. "I don't think I know anybody else in my grade who does anything like this."
The one-time Mill Street hair salon space has been converted into a turn-of-the-20th century candy shop that has drawn rave reviews from customers.
"People just come in and say, 'Oh it is so cute,'" Haryslak said. "They just love it."
She said the "Sir Pennycandy" of Sir Pennycandy's Apothecary is a fictional former doctor who found that candy made his patients happier than any medication he could prescribe.
"So he walked away from the medical profession to open a candy store," Haryslak said. "The villagers loved his decision so much that they dubbed him 'Sir'."
