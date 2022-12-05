WEST NEWBURY — Pentucket Regional High School officials recently announced that four students have been accepted for the 2023 Massachusetts Music Educators’ Association Northeastern Senior District Music Festival.
Senior Bella Higgins of West Newbury (percussion), and juniors Lily Friend of West Newbury (horn), Chaney Goldstein of Bradford (saxophone) and Adam Hannula of Groveland (tuba) were among more than 700 high school music students from across the district who auditioned at North Andover High School on Nov. 19.
Goldstein was accepted into the jazz band, while Friend, Hannula and Higgins were accepted into the concert band. Goldstein also will be invited to audition in January for a place in the All-State Jazz Band.
“Congratulations to Adam, Bella, Chaney, Lily, and all of our students who auditioned this year,” Fine & Performing Arts Department Chairperson David Schumacher said. “This is our largest class of acceptances in recent memory in what is always a highly competitive process. It is a wonderful accomplishment to celebrate as we emerge from the challenges of the pandemic.”
All four students will participate in the Senior Festival, which takes place Jan. 7 at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston.
The Massachusetts Music Educators’ Association Northeastern District encompasses school districts north and west of Boston, in the Merrimack Valley and on Cape Ann. The district is a unit of the National Association for Music Education, among the world’s largest arts education organizations and the voice of music education in the United States.
School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Schumacher also wish to invite the school community to attend public concerts that showcase the skills and talents of Pentucket music students:
Elementary Band and Strings Concert: Wednesday, Dec. 14 (snow date Dec. 15), middle-high school auditorium. The strings concert begins at 6 p.m., with the band concert following at 7:30 p.m. The Pentucket Music Boosters will operate its envelope fundraiser.
Cafe Jazz: Friday, Dec. 16 (snow date Dec. 17), 7 p.m., middle-high school dining commons. The event features the Pentucket Regional High School big band and jazz combo.
PRMHS ensembles concert and arts reception: Wednesday, Dec. 21 (snow date Dec. 22), 6 p.m., middle-high school auditorium and dining commons. Student visual art and video content will be on display in the dining commons, as part of a reimagined arts festival. The concert begins at 7 p.m., and will feature the middle school and high school choirs, orchestras, concert bands, percussion ensembles, and the middle school jazz band. All groups will join for a special holiday singalong grand finale.
For the past two years, Pentucket has been recognized as a Best Communities for Music Education Award recipient by the NAMM Foundation, a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants.
Bartholomew, Principal Jonathan Seymour and Schumacher wish to recognize the passion and dedication of music students, and the support of the district faculty and administration, Music Boosters, Pentucket Arts Foundation, Pentucket Education Foundation, and the Pentucket community at large.
Information on Pentucket Regional School District music programs and the Pentucket Music Boosters can be found at www.PentucketMusic.com.
