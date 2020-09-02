WEST NEWBURY — Superintendent Justin Bartholomew opened up about the logistics of athletics, finances and other issues in preparation for reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic during a School Committee meeting Tuesday night.
Speaking about the fate of athletics this year in the Pentucket Regional School District, Bartholomew said there are still many questions about wearing masks, locker rooms, game schedules and overall equity. Will there be temperature checks and who will do them? Will fans be allowed at games? Will athletes use hand sanitizer and when?
Bartholomew said he was "a little bit surprised" that with sports canceled this past spring, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association didn't consider having sports such as tennis, softball and baseball this fall — "sports with virtually no contact at all."
He said he understands that the MIAA is sticking to the traditional fall sports, but added that baseball and softball players are used to wearing headgear and would probably adjust well to wearing masks. He also questioned the ability to stay six feet apart in sports such as soccer.
"How do you play defense six feet apart?" committee member Dick Hodges asked.
"If it's safe and we can have children being active and a part of a team, I think that's incredibly important," Bartholomew said. "I think, for me, I'd like to be convinced that it's going to be safe."
Generally, the superintendent expressed concern over how quickly the decision would have to be made regarding athletics.
"I feel really uncomfortable with getting something like this at such a late time and trying to put something together at 2½ weeks," he said.
Also at the meeting, Bartholomew provided an updated on finances. As of Tuesday, he said the district received $755,270 in grants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the district's expenses have been just over $1 million, leaving an overage of $316,932.
These expenses include the addition of nine long-term substitutes to cover for teachers with remote-only learners, technology such the purchase of Chromebooks and licenses, $115,000 worth of personal protective equipment, an HVAC evaluation, Florida Virtual School, professional development and special education support services.
Bartholomew said these expenses do not include five unfilled positions due to teachers being shifted to other roles that if filled, would cost an additional $350,000.
He added that the district may face additional personal protective equipment expenses when the current supply runs out.
He said there are a lot of uncertainties, including what the state would ultimately reimburse through Chapter 70 and circuit breaker funding.
"We are not banking on a financial bailout from the federal government," Bartholomew said.
The committee enacted several temporary pandemic policies relating to home schooling, student assignments to schools, visitors in the buildings, transportation, the privacy of students and the ability to revise job descriptions for district staff.
To watch the full School Committee meeting, which was livestreamed for the public, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9-PzBbdS5k&feature=youtu.be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.