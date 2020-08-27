WEST NEWBURY — The School Committee at Pentucket Regional School District discussed sanitation efforts, plans for special education students and English language learners, and updates regarding athletics this year at a meeting Tuesday night.
With less than a month before the first day of school, the committee heard from multiple school officials regarding the latest details for reopening amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Facilities director Robert Danforth, who was joined by the recently retired facilities director Greg Hadden, talked about efforts to improve ventilation in all of the buildings, as well as increased cleaning schedules.
For example, fogging, which is a practice used to disinfect public spaces, will be done every night, Danforth said. Previously, fogging was only done as needed, as it takes roughly three to four hours to do a whole school, he said.
Additionally, every classroom will have a gallon-sized jug of hand sanitizer to encourage students and staff to clean their hands every time they enter and exit a room.
Michael Jarvis, director of supplemental and intensive services, talked about how officials are preparing for remote, in-person and hybrid learning for special education students and English language learners. He recognized that each student has their own individual needs, so there are several layers to those plans. Some students will need to be in person every day, while others are opting for all remote due to medical or personal concerns.
For individual therapy sessions, Jarvis said there will need to be time in between each session so that any resource used or surface touched is sanitized before another student comes in contact with it.
For speech and language therapy, the district knows students and staff will need to see a person’s lips to understand each other. For that reason, the district will provide clear masks for anyone using those services.
The district has also stocked up on personal protective equipment for certain special education services, which may require close contact between a teacher and a student.
Later in the meeting, athletic director Dan Thornton revealed some of the guidance recently issued by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association for what sports could look like for the 2020-21 year.
Though a lot of the details are still in the works, the current plan is to move forward with a four-season format, he said.
In between the typical winter and spring sports seasons, the MIAA hopes to host a “floating season” for sports such as football, which were not considered safe to play this fall.
Thornton said one of the biggest challenges will be transportation to and from games. With social distancing, he said teams may have to consider multiple trips to drop players off. This may work if a game is in Newburyport, for example, he said, but additional guidance will be required for how buses will be sanitized.
Ultimately, Thornton said there are still many questions to be answered across the state and that information likely won’t be available until at least Sept. 1.
To watch the full recording of Tuesday’s meeting, visit www.prsd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=347742&type=d&termREC_ID=&pREC_ID=655447.
The meeting was not streamed in real time for the public, which Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said was due to technical issues. The district, like others, has had its ups and downs with remote meetings and is working on addressing improved access for the public ahead of its next meeting.
