WEST NEWBURY — The School Committee will hold a meeting Thursday night to address concerns raised about the coronavirus.
Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency Tuesday amid at least 92 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.
Committee members will discuss the district's response plan, trends in other districts across the state, directives from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The committee will also discuss and vote on the next steps for field trips, athletics and academics.
The committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Pentucket Regional High School library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.