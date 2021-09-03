WEST NEWBURY — Superintendent Justin Bartholomew announced Friday the Pentucket Regional School District is holding two vaccination clinics for middle and high school students as it works toward a goal of having no less than 80% of students vaccinated.
Clinics will be held at Pentucket Regional Middle School, 20 Main St., for all students in the district age 12 and over, Bartholomew said in a press release.
The first dose clinic will be held Thursday, Sept. 9 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and the second dose clinic will be held Thursday, Sept. 30 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Students under 18 will be administered the Pfizer vaccine, which is authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration for individuals ages 12-15. The Pfizer vaccine recently earned full FDA approval for individuals aged 16 and up.
Students age 18 and older will have the option to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Bartholomew said.
Parents and guardians are not required to attend the clinic, but they must complete a registration form to get their child vaccinated. Registration takes around 10 minutes and can be completed on a computer, cell phone, tablet or another smart device. Health insurance is not required. Parents and guardians should consult their child's doctor with further questions.
"We are happy to provide our students with an easy and convenient way to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and we encourage all those eligible to participate," said Bartholomew. "Vaccinating our students will help us to ensure the safety of all those in the school community, bringing us one step closer to a more normal school year."
