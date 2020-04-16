WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket School Committee voted Tuesday night to continue remote learning through April break.
The district will shut down for Patriots’ Day on Monday, but continue remote learning April 21-24.
This decision followed a survey sent to students, parents and teachers, as well as research of other area district decisions.
As of Tuesday, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said 16 of 28 North Shore school districts agreed to keep April vacation and seven decided to work through it.
The Triton Regional School District opted to take Monday and the next day off, but continue remote learning for the remainder of April break. Four school districts, including Pentucket, remained undecided.
Pentucket’s survey received more than 500 responses within 15 minutes of its posting. In total, 878 students, 206 teachers and 1,123 parents responded, resulting in 74.8% opting to work through the week and 35.2% hoping to keep the break.
Since the district will be working through next week, the last day of school is now June 18.
Bartholomew said the middle-high school building project remains on track, despite social distancing.
The meeting Tuesday was held remotely but not accessible by livestream. It was recorded and posted late Wednesday for public viewing.
To watch the meeting, go to www.prsd.org, click on the School Committee page and go to “videos.”
