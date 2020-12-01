WEST NEWBURY — Pentucket Regional School District students and teachers can expect to follow a fully remote learning schedule on any snow days called in advance this year, the School Committee unanimously decided Tuesday.
The district plans to let families know ahead of time and make this decision when there is known to be inclement weather on the way. Officials said families will not be expected to make this pivot if a snow day is called at the last minute, or the morning of a school day.
Another exception to this decision is if there are power outages or other issues in district towns to prevent families from having access to remote learning.
"We're trying to make the best use of the time, the resources and the structure we have, and we're not so sure the days we have after June 20 in the school buildings, given the current circumstances, will be the best use of our time," Assistant Superintendent Brent Conway said.
Committee members also discussed the possibility of winter athletics at the high school level this year. Any decision regarding athletics still depends on approval from each town's board of health, as well as any possible changes by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association over the next couple of weeks.
The discussion and vote were added to the agenda at the start of the meeting, and Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said he was just trying to gauge how the committee would feel about the possibly of winter sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Committee member Chris Reading said athletes and coaches were able to "figure it out" in terms of modifications for playing this fall, so she felt they could adapt similarly for winter.
She also pointed out that preventing students from playing for district teams would not deter them from playing sports this winter altogether. Instead, as many did this summer, these families will seek out club sports and perhaps, travel to other communities just to play a sport, Reading said.
"If we deny our kids that opportunity here, they're going to find it elsewhere, and I don't blame the parents for doing that," she said. "But then, we're potentially having people getting things and bringing them back into our schools."
The committee voted 7-1 to approve winter athletics at the high school level. Lisa O'Connor voted against the motion, "erring on the side of caution," and Marie Falzani abstained.
The committee unanimously voted to create a $250 surcharge for basketball players this year. This fee is per player and does not apply to the family athletic fee cap.
The district created this surcharge to help pay for the extra time needed for custodians to thoroughly sanitize the gyms after each game. This fee does not apply to sports such as hockey because the district does not own the facilities used and therefore does not need to pay for extra cleaning.
