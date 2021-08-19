WEST NEWBURY — Students and staff in the Pentucket Regional School District will wear masks indoors and on buses for the start of the school year, the School Committee decided in a 6-3 vote Tuesday.
The mask mandate will remain in place through at least Sept. 28. The committee meets again that night and will review local, state and federal guidance, as well as the most up-to-date COVID-19 case and vaccine data, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said in a phone interview Wednesday.
Richard Hodges and Ashley McLaughlin, both committee representatives from Groveland, voted against universal masking and instead shared their support for students and staff having a choice.
Joanna Blanchard, a representative from Merrimac, also voted against universal masking. While she supported mandatory masks at elementary schools, she said it should be a personal choice for those in secondary grades eligible to receive the vaccine.
About 20 people spoke during the meeting’s public comment portion, expressing varying opinions about mask mandates, including strong opinions against them.
The district will continue to review its health and safety guidelines as the school year begins. Like Newburyport Public Schools and Amesbury Public Schools, Pentucket will have two COVID-19 testing options, “symptomatic testing” and “test and stay.”
More information on the testing program can be found on the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website at www.doe.mass.edu/covid19.
Also during the meeting, the building contractor for the new middle-high school presented an update on the major construction project.
Despite two fires in three days at the site earlier this month, the project remains on track with the new building expected to be completed next spring.
A State Fire Marshal’s Office investigator called the first fire “accidental,” but the cause of the second fire is still undetermined, Bartholomew said.
The first fire was caused by sparks from a metal grinder that ignited nearby adhesive. The worker involved in the incident, who was not following proper protocol, has been relieved of their job, the superintendent said.
The district remains on time and on budget for the building project, spending $54,780,491 so far, according to the superintendent. There is plenty of contingency funding left since approximately 23% has been used so far, he said.
“I think, at the end of the day, we were very fortunate,” Bartholomew said, adding that the district purchased all of its building materials when the markets dropped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
