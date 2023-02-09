WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School District announced it has a partnership with two nonprofits, The KyleCares Foundation and The Jed Foundation, to increase the district’s focus on supporting student mental health.
Both foundations will provide programs and resources to educate students, caregivers, faculty and staff as well as engaging students as peer mentors. Programs will begin and become accessible to students in the fall.
“As a school community, we’ve seen an increase in the number of students who need mental health support, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Superintendent Justin Bartholomew. “In partnering with KyleCares and The Jed Foundation, we will have access to high-quality assistance and programming, and remove stigmas that will allow each student to reach their full potential.”
Assistant Superintendent Brent Conway helped lead the way for these initiatives.
Conway said Wednesday that the district has remained focused on student well-being and the partnerships will offer programs for students.
“It is critical that we destigmatize mental health and provide our staff with the tools, practices and procedures that are evidence based so they can make strong connections to students, providing support and resources when needed,” he said. “These partnerships will elevate the already powerful work our counseling staff does with students and help all staff and students prioritize mental well-being.”
The Jed Foundation, or JED, will fund a three-year program at Pentucket Regional High School. The money was made possible through fundraising campaigns. The funding will provide Pentucket with strategic analysis, planning and resources to assist students.
The KyleCares Foundation’s goal is to work closely with high schools and colleges to create a school culture so students, caregivers, faculty and staff have confidence when seeking help, without shame or hesitation, with mental health issues.
Tony Walker, senior vice president of JED Academic Programs, praised his foundation’s partnership with Pentucket.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Pentucket Regional School District and welcome Pentucket Regional High School as our 14 JED high school to join the fall 2023 Massachusetts cohort,” Walker said. “We salute the district’s commitment to lean into this critical work to normalize the conversation around youth mental health and suicide prevention by building sustainable systems, and to ultimately create a community of care for all students.”
The KyleCares Foundation is named after North Attleborough teenager Kyle Johnson, who struggled with mental health issues and took his own life. Pentucket is the first school district north of Boston to partner with the foundation.
KyleCares is dedicated to promoting open and honest communication about the mental health challenges teens and young adults face in today’s society. Its goal is to assist high schools and colleges with the financial aspects of implementing mental health awareness and suicide prevention programs to help students.
“Mental illness, suicide ideation and completed suicide are rising at alarming rates for teens and young adults,” said KyleCares President and co-founder Jim Johnson, Kyle’s father.
“There is no greater issue needing attention for teens in the U.S. today than supporting their mental health,” he said. “It is encouraging to see the Pentucket Regional School District taking proactive measures to address their students’ needs in hopes of preventing a crisis from occurring.”
The Jed Foundation’s mission is to protect emotional health and prevent suicide among teens and young adults. The foundation says its programs, JED High School and JED Campus, have helped more than 500 schools, colleges and universities nationwide in creating a safety net for students by improving mental health and lowering suicide risk.
Twenty-six Massachusetts high schools use the program.
“Our KyleCares partnership with The Jed Foundation,” Johnson said, “allows us to confidently lead every conversation we have with schools by first recommending JED’s evidence-based approach as a critical, impactful roadmap for high schools to follow. They are one of the most highly respected organizations in the country when it comes to supporting the social and emotional well-being of teens and young adults.”
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com.
