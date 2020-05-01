WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School Committee voted this week to offer refunds for a variety of program fees and to continue paying hourly staff through the remainder of the academic year.
After buildings shut down due to COVID-19 concerns in mid-March, the committee voted to offer refunds for programs that include prekindergarten, kindergarten, spring sports, school lunches and before- and after-school care. Members also agreed to pay hourly employees at least through the end of April.
These votes were initially taken with the understanding that schools may or may not reopen again. With the recent confirmation from Gov. Charlie Baker that buildings will remain closed through the end of the academic year, the committee decided to revisit these votes.
Hourly employees include custodians, cafeteria workers, crossing guards and before- and after-school aides. Without much hesitation, the committee agreed to continue paying them for the rest of the academic year.
For refunds and other fee inquiries, Business Manager Greg Labrecque requests that families email him directly at glabrecque@prsd.org because some families have already asked to donate the money, rather than receive the refund. He also asks that requests are made by May 15.
Labrecque said if families are subject to multiple refunds, they will receive one check with all amounts included.
For prekindergarten and kindergarten fees, families have the opportunity to be reimbursed for April, May and June.
For spring sports, families can request a refund or ask that the money roll over to the next academic year.
For the lunch program, high school seniors will be reimbursed for any amount over $5. All other students will automatically have their meal amounts rolled over to the next academic year, unless a student is leaving the district.
For before- and after-school care, families may request a refund for April, May and June, or they are allowed to roll amounts over to the next year.
The meeting Tuesday was held remotely but not accessible by livestream. It was recorded and posted late Wednesday for public viewing.
To watch the meeting, go to www.prsd.org, click on the School Committee page and go to “videos.”
