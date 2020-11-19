WEST NEWBURY — Rapid COVID-19 antigen tests are coming to the Pentucket Regional School District following its acceptance into Phase I of Abbott BinaxNOW testing.
Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said at a School Committee meeting Tuesday night that the district applied to participate in the program a few weeks ago and he received news it was selected shortly before the meeting.
The study is being conducted by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Public Health/Health and Human Services.
If students or employees feel minor symptoms such as a runny nose or nasal congestion, a headache or fatigue, then they should go to the nurse's office. Each school will have a supply of these tests, which require three nasal swabs in each nostril.
After 15 minutes, the nurse will see if anything appears on the test strip. If a line appears, that person has tested positive for COVID-19. If nothing appears, that person has tested negative.
If people test positive for COVID-19, they will still be asked to have a PCR test to confirm the results. They would then follow regular COVID-19 case protocol and self-isolate for at least 10 days.
If people test negative, the protocol will vary depending on the symptom they are experiencing. Students or employees may still be sent home and/or asked to have a PCR test as well.
For example, Bartholomew said someone with asthma may experience shortness of breath at any time and the cause might be due to allergies or reasons other than COVID-19. The goal of the BinaxNOW test is to either rule out COVID-19 or quickly identify symptomatic people who may have it.
The district will be provided tests kits for each school at no cost. The only exception is the $150 fee for the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments Certificate of Waiver.
The goal of Phase I is to develop standard of use in school settings. School districts not participating in this phase may be eligible for potential future rollout phases.
The superintendent hopes these tests may reduce the number of students and employees sent home for mild symptoms.
"It's another tool we'll have in our toolbox to be able to help support this process," he said.
Since the start of the school year, the district has had six positive COVID-19 cases.
