WEST NEWBURY — After disagreement over what would be best for students and staff, the Pentucket Regional School Committee voted Tuesday night to start the new school year using a "50% hybrid model."
Students would be split into two groups, or "cohorts," and attend school in person two days a week while attending school remotely the other three days. The school year begins Sept. 14.
Families would still have the option to choose a 100% remote learning model for their children.
Teachers, however, will be in the classroom five days a week, something a few teachers expressed concerns about during the meeting's public comment period Tuesday night.
"Are we going to consider that teachers are human?" asked Elizabeth Wisniewski, a teacher at Dr. Elmer S. Bagnall Elementary School. "The energy teachers use to keep students engaged with learning will instead be focused on policing students to keep them safe under the hybrid model."
While she admitted a full remote learning model is not ideal, Wisniewski said the time teachers and students would have to spend on handwashing and classroom sanitizing alone would use up a lot of instruction time.
Julia Doherty, a teacher at Helen R. Donaghue School in Merrimac, said teaching is not just a job to her, it is "a calling."
First and foremost though, she is a mother. Doherty said her son will start kindergarten remotely this fall and with her being in the classroom five days a week, she has to consider child care.
Superintendent Justin Bartholomew did respond to this concern later in the meeting, saying teachers would have the option of bringing their children into their classroom if needed.
When it came down to voting on a learning model to start the year, committee members went back and forth before reaching a final decision.
"I personally am just not comfortable with the hybrid plan," member Lisa O'Connor said, adding that COVID-19 case numbers are likely to rise.
Committee member Marie Felzani said she was worried about the social and emotional needs of students.
Though she said she would like to see a COVID-19 vaccine first, Felzani said local case numbers are low and students should have the opportunity to "reacclimate" to some extent.
Committee member Emily Dwyer said the way the classroom would have to be set up to adhere to social distancing was not ideal, particularly for the social and emotional needs for young children.
Dwyer added that she does not want children to "hate school" because of the restrictions placed on them as part of the hybrid model.
Fellow committee member Bill Buell argued that families would have the ability to make the final call for their children and if they are not comfortable, they can commit to a full remote learning model.
Also at the meeting, the committee voted to require that students of all ages, in addition to faculty and staff, wear face coverings at school. The state had already required that all students in second grade and older wear masks, and strongly recommended that even younger students do so.
Bartholomew said the district would consider medical exemptions to the mask rule on a strict case-by-case basis. He also clarified that face shields do not work in the same way masks do because they do not cover the mouth and nose completely.
Bartholomew reminded people that the learning model decision is "not etched in stone" and any plan is subject to change as the COVID-19 situation evolves.
The meeting lasted close to four hours, with members spending the first hour in executive session.
They met in person in the high school cafeteria, but livestreamed the meeting through Zoom and YouTube as more than 300 people tuned in.
The committee faced technical difficulties with the audio at the start of the meeting, with some in-and-out connectivity issues due to the tropical storm, and an echo caused by all the members streaming Zoom in the same room.
A recording of the meeting can be found at https://youtu.be/BZ2JRJhlJZc.
