WEST NEWBURY — The School Committee held a meeting using Zoom on Tuesday night, voting to suspend the collection of academic and athletic fees and to continue paying hourly and salaried employees.
The Pentucket Regional School District faced technical difficulties trying to determine how to livestream the meeting, which must be accessible to the public. Committee members discussed the possibility of Facebook Live or inviting others to use Zoom, but such plans did not pan out.
While people were not able to watch the meeting live, they did have access to a video recording of it on the district website by Wednesday afternoon.
Committee members discussed issues relating to closing schools through at least May 4.
The committee voted unanimously to suspend payments for prekindergarten, kindergarten and athletics at least through April. The committee will reconvene at the end of the month with a more detailed plan, voting to hold off on issuing refunds until at least June.
The committee also voted unanimously to keep paying hourly and salaried employees through April, regardless of whether they are able to do work remotely. This topic will also be discussed further at the next meeting.
Since closing along with other districts across the state March 16, Pentucket has addressed various accessibility issues.
As of the meeting, the district had already distributed 78 Chromebooks to students in need of a device for remote learning, IT Director Dennis Buck said. The district was set to hand out an additional 145 Chromebooks on Wednesday.
For students and families who have limited to no internet access, Comcast was providing temporary service to those in need across the region. Superintendent Justin Bartholomew encouraged those who still need assistance to reach out.
He said he asked teachers and administrators to take note of any students or families they had not heard from since the closure. He said they would do their best to reach out to everyone, ensuring accessibility across the board.
Bartholomew said Pentucket, as well as other North Shore districts, will officially implement a remote learning model by April 6.
He reiterated some of the statements made in a letter Monday from the commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Jeff Riley, including that remote learning will not include any new content. Instead, teachers can utilize remote learning to enhance the skills students already possess.
“The focus point that was made clear through the commissioner is that what is going to be taught is going to be a reteaching of curriculum that was already delivered to the children, but just a deepening of those skills and content knowledge,” Bartholomew said, emphasizing the use of “remote learning” as opposed to “online learning.”
The state wants teachers to promote “project-based learning” and not staring at screens all day, Bartholomew explained.
The state also said students should not engage in remote learning for more than half of the equivalent of a normal school day. Bartholomew said the district will release specific guidelines for students later this week, adding that the attention span of an 18-year-old is vastly different than that of a 5-year-old.
Bartholomew said the district has not made any official decisions on graduation yet, and there are still “many questions to be answered.”
“There’s a lot of challenges and I think, with all the questions that come up, it’s comforting to know we’re not alone,” he said. “Every other school district across the United States is having these same questions, these same considerations. Every state government is trying to figure out logistics.”
To watch the meeting, go to www.prsd.org, click on the School Committee page and go to videos.
