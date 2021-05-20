WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School Committee met Tuesday to discuss and vote on mostly budgetary issues.
The school system’s budget in relation to the middle-high school building project was the most notable topic of discussion on the agenda.
The committee voted to move forward with a second borrowing for the building project of $42.2 million. The money borrowed would be from the sale of $40.5 million in state-qualified school bonds. The total cost of the project is expected to be $146 million, according to Superintendent Justin Bartholomew.
“To get the rate we got [for the bonds], which was far better than what we were expecting, is just a huge benefit to the taxpayers and tax money that they’re not going to have to pay,” Bartholomew said.
As a result, the committee voted in favor of fiscal 2022 budget revisions that would allow the towns in the district to make adjustments at their annual Town Meetings.
The committee also voted to use federal stimulus funding from the American Recovery Program spread out over the next three school years to create three positions in the district.
Bartholomew said he did not yet know how much grant funding the district would receive from the program but that the new positions included two curriculum coach and coordinator positions for prekindergarten through sixth grade in the subjects of literacy/humanities and math/STEM. The other position would be a coordinator of instruction and curriculum for grades 7-12.
Student representative Casey Pederson expressed disappointment in a recent email she said was sent to high school students regarding the dress code.
Pederson said the email included a poorly worded message about the dress code, which said clothing should not garner attention. Pederson said it was thinly veiled language often attributed to victim shaming.
