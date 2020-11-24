NEWBURYPORT – Unlike years past, Santa and Mrs. Claus won't be hitching a ride on a Coast Guard vessel for their annual post-Thanksgiving appearance in Newburyport. Instead, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, they will be on the back of a flatbed truck that winds its way from Cashman Park through Market Square and then back to the river park.
The parade, co-sponsored by the Newburyport Rotary Club and the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, typically draws thousands of people downtown.
But Rotary Club President Brian Sullivan and Mayor Donna Holaday have a message for those seeking a quick peek at the man in red: Give each other plenty of space.
"Spread out and wave at Santa," Sullivan said.
The message comes as COVID-19 cases have risen steadily over the last few weeks within the city and across the country.
Holaday, who is expected to attend the parade, asked residents to adhere to Centers For Disease Control guidelines when it comes to keeping your distance.
"We want people to stay socially distant," Holaday said.
According to a map provided to City Clerk Richard Jones earlier this month, the parade starts at Cashman Park, and then takes a left onto High Street. The parade then heads eastbound until taking a left onto Federal Street. From there it takes a left on Water Street and works its way through Market Square before hitting State Street. The parade stays on State Street until the Route 1 traffic circle, and then stays on Route 1 before exiting at Merrimac Street. The parade ends where it started at Cashman Park.
"The parade will consist of a few trucks, flatbeds, police cruisers and fire trucks. Everyone will be wearing masks and the number of people on each float will be minimized to allow for social distancing as much as possible," an accompanying letter reads.
Sullivan said Monday he received confirmation the Coast Guard will also take part in the parade.
In the years before the pandemic, Santa would arrive at the boardwalk on a Coast Guard vessel and then became the focal point of a short parade from Waterfront Park to Market Square. But in an effort to keep thousands of people from congregating in close quarters on the boardwalk and in Market Square, those plans were canceled.
Sullivan said despite the different format and different route, he remains concerned revelers will fill up Market Square. For that reason, the Rotary Club encourages people to spread out to to Federal Street, High Street and other side streets where they can get a personal view of the parade.
"It's not helpful if everyone is downtown," Sullivan said. "We have plenty of space to see Santa."
