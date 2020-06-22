NEWBURYPORT — A peregrine falcon fledgling, which was rescued from the water beneath the Gillis Bridge on Sunday, took flight again on Monday after drying off overnight with the help of a wildlife rehabilitator in Byfield.
The fledgling, which was initially believed to be injured, seemed to be in stable condition after recovering from its apparent first flight. That solo ended when a boater rescued the bird before it drowned.
After the rescue, the fledgling was picked up by a harbormaster patrol boat, taken to land and put in the care of Animal Control Officer Kayla Provencher and a local wildlife rehabilitator, who has not been named.
Earlier this year, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife and the state Department of Transportation installed a wildlife monitoring cam under the Gillis Bridge deck to keep watch on the peregrine falcon nesting box set up there.
Marion Larson, chief of information and education at MassWildlife, said the fledgling "was lucky not to drown," as that does that happen on occasion when a falcon fledges.
Larson did not know all of the details of the initial falcon rescue, but said the boater likely either saw the fledgling take flight or noticed it soon after because fledglings don't last long in the water.
"There were no apparent injuries, just the whole business of flapping around in the water and thankfully being rescued by someone," Larson said, adding her own gratitude for the person who saved the bird.
The fledgling's fall did not require a trip to Tufts Wildlife Clinic or other such rehabilitation center.
On Monday morning, the wildlife rehabilitator released the fledgling from the parking lot of Michael's Harborside at 1 Tournament Wharf, Larson said. The fledgling seemed to fly fine, "albeit low," she added.
The hope now is that the bird is able to safely take flight again, despite cars, buildings and the other "hazards they face," she said.
"First flights are very exhausting for new birds," Larson said, saying that the fledgling just needed a night of rest and to dry its feathers.
A previous story can be found at https://www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/peregrine-falcon-found-by-boater-beneath-gillis-bridge/image_0ec9c5f3-8ac9-5e72-b6f2-845fa71a973f.html.
