Peregrine falcon found by boater beneath Gillis Bridge

NEWBURYPORT — A boater rescued a baby peregrine falcon from the water beneath its nest on the Gillis Bridge on Sunday, according to a Harbormaster Department spokeswoman.
The boater reportedly removed the baby bird from the water after noticing it was injured and placed it on a swim platform while a harbormaster patrol boat was called.
An employee then used a container to transport the bird back to land, where Animal Control Officer Kayla Provencher picked it up.
Provencher was accompanied by a wildlife rehabilitator from Byfield who will take care of the falcon until it can be transported to a rehabilitation center, the spokeswoman said.
The Harbormaster Department could not confirm what type of injury the bird may have. The spokeswoman did confirm the bird had been banded and is a newborn.
Animal Control could not be reached by phone Sunday.
Earlier this year, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife and the state Department of Transportation installed a wildlife monitoring cam under the bridge to keep watch of the peregrine falcon nesting box there.
A previous story can be found at www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/peregrine-falcons-star-on-gillis-bridge-wildlife-cam/article_754c5803-b6d7-5720-a2e2-8cbb0db67347.html.
