NEWBURYPORT — After torrential rain threatened to ruin the first day of Yankee Homecoming, Olde Fashioned Sunday saw some of the best weather of the season as folks enjoyed the sun accompanied by a friendly breeze, making it the perfect day to explore all the event had to offer.
Parking was in high demand as seemingly every street leading to Bartlet Mall was packed to the brim with cars and people.
The festivities kicked off at 10 a.m., with Midway Games and Vendor Row running throughout the day until 4 p.m. Other activities included a classic car show, a cornhole tournament, a pet show and a family competition.
Kids and families could be seen lined up as they eagerly waited their turn to take a train ride around Frog Pond. Vendors sold ice cream, pizza, superhero balloons and other treats as folks continuously trickled in.
Countless art displays were also visible as the Art on Bartlet Mall event overlapped with Olde Fashioned Sunday, allowing the crowd the opportunity to enjoy both at the same time.
Mayor Sean Reardon shared that he is attending his 48th Yankee Homecoming out of the 65 the city has held. He said that anyone who knows him knows that this is his favorite week of the year.
“We had a few events last night, but I love Olde Fashioned Sunday because it really highlights the Bartlet Mall, which is such a gem here in Newburyport. We’re about to start a big restoration of this area,” Reardon said, referring to approved plans to improve Frog Pond.
He spoke about how the event is powered 100% by volunteers.
“It is just great to see everyone step up this week and provide all this wonderful, mostly free entertainment for the city. It really just brings so many people into Newburyport and highlights all the different parts of our wonderful city,” Reardon said.
State Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, explained that she has been attending Yankee Homecoming since moving to the city 21 years ago.
“It is such a summertime thing, I never miss the Greek Food Festival. This was really fun, I remember bringing my daughter here when she was very little. Just a sweet event,” Shand said.
She said her favorite part of the day was being able to mingle with the crowd.
“Watching people enjoy themselves and seeing how much kids just love the event, that’s why I’ve enjoyed it today,” Shand said.
Newburyport resident Louise Lingerman attended the event with her husband, daughter, son, and two grandchildren. As her family waited in line for their opportunity to ride the train around Frog Pond, she shared what she and her family were looking forward to.
“The cars show definitely, the art is beautiful here, too,” Lingerman said.
She praised the city for putting on such a great week of events every year with Yankee Homecoming.
“It is a great venue, we love it,” Lingerman said.
Fellow Newburyport native Jamie Yalla said she has been attending the event for the past 11 years with her companion, a small dog named Bear Bryant, who she cares for while her son is away in the Army. She noted that Bear is always a crowd pleaser and helps her meet folks as she sits among the art tents.
“He is just very comfortable around people,” Yalla said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
