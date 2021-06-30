NEWBURYPORT — Following six successful performances and the earned approval of abutters, the Firehouse Center for the Arts may proceed with four more weekends of "All Shook Up" at Waterfront East Park, the City Council decided Monday.
The councilors previously discussed an application requesting use of the city's park in the former Waterfront East lot during a special meeting June 17.
The meeting was scheduled at the last minute after neighbors raised concerns to councilors about noise, parking and the permitting process for the originally approved venue at Cashman Park.
The use of Cashman Park for 17 performances in June and July was approved by the Parks Commission months ago, as required for the park's use. The Firehouse also consulted with Parks Director Lise Reid, the harbormaster, the city marshal and the health director, but the neighbors felt excluded from the process.
The council voted unanimously June 17 to allow the first two weekends of performances to take place at Waterfront East Park, but agreed to reconvene to discuss details for the other four weekends.
Since then, Executive Director John Moynihan said he has spoken to multiple abutters who reported that when their windows are closed at night — which many have said is the case due to the need for air conditioning in the heat — they cannot hear the performances.
This included an abutter who spoke during the meeting's public comment portion June 17, expressing concern about the potential noise from the performances.
The Firehouse has also coordinated with the Custom House Maritime Museum to ensure that the noise from the performances is not affecting any of the museum's scheduled events, including a concert and a wedding.
Also during the meeting, the council voted to approve the appointment of Dennis Morel Jr. as the city's building inspector.
Morel has been the city's interim inspector for a few months and recently passed his certification exams. Prior to coming to Newburyport, he worked for his family's commercial construction company, G&R Construction, for 13 years, including more than eight years in a supervisory role.
His experience was reviewed by the Committee on Planning & Development during a roughly 30-minute meeting prior to the regular council meeting.
During both the committee and council meetings, Jennie Donahue, who chairs the Committee on Disabilities, spoke in support of Morel fulfilling this position, which includes a role as Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator.
Donahue found that Morel had been "approachable" and "responsive" in his interim role and said the Committee on Disabilities was "eager" for his role to become official.
Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman and Councilor at large Afroz Khan were absent from the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.