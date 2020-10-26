WEST NEWBURY — John Terry and Deb Orieta share their insights on permaculture gardening at a virtual presentation sponsored by the West Newbury Garden Club next month.
The Zoom session takes place during the club’s meeting Nov. 5 at 6:45 p.m.
Permaculture is an approach that combines the best of wildlife gardening, edible landscaping and native plants into a low-maintenance, productive ecosystem that produces corridors of native species and habitats for pollinators.
Terry is co-founder of the Gulf of Maine Institute, whose mission is to engage teachers, students and scientists in the preservation of the Gulf of Maine and its watershed. Orieta’s undergraduate degree in food studies introduced her to ethically based plant solutions and agricultural practices.
Anyone interested in attending the meeting should contact linda-schaeffer@verizon.net by Nov. 3. A Zoom link will be sent a few days prior to the meeting.
For more information, contact Lori Boudrow at 978-618-0546.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.