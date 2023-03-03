NEWBURY — A special permit hearing on zoning changes at Marsh Meadow was once again postponed at the applicant’s request.
The Select Board briefly opened the continuance of the public hearing at its meeting Tuesday. The public hearing was originally opened last summer by Damon Jespersen, but closed quickly after he asked for a delay, citing personal reasons.
The twice-elected former Select Board member seeks to create a space for arts and cultural activities at his family’s 200-year-old farm site. For personal reasons, Jespersen asked the board this week to again continue the hearing to Sept. 26 at 7:15 p.m.
Board member Gerry Heavey was hesitant to agree to the request.
“I have a problem with continuing it and continuing it and continuing it,” she said, referring to the multiple times the hearing has been continued since August.
Chairperson Alicia Greco noted that the clock on the 90-day deadline for the town to respond to a special permit request only begins once the hearing has closed. It can even be extended beyond 90 days if the applicant agrees, she said.
But Heavey felt a six-month continuance was simply too long.
“The town has rights and abutters have rights. This is kicking the can down the road and I don’t think it’s right,” she said.
“This is what it is – and the applicant has rights, too,” Greco responded.
The vote was 2-1 in favor of continuing the hearing. Heavy voted in opposed and J.R. Colby recused himself and left the room during the discussion. Board member Geoff Walker was not present at the meeting Tuesday.
Jespersen proposes expanding the use of a refurbished barn from strictly agricultural use to a broader community resource. The barn has accommodated family and private parties, and a craft fair drew more than 800 people to the space a couple of years ago.
He had to refile the special permit request after realizing his initial idea – to change the zoning in that area from agricultural/residential to commercial/entertainment – violated a section of the building code because the proposed uses are not allowed under the current bylaws. The language in the application about entertainment was struck.
In other matters, the board approved business licenses for Janvrink Tattoo Shop, 65 Newburyport Turnpike, and Human Truth, Music Publishing and Art Merchandise, 13 Plum Island Blvd. It declared as surplus a 2009 Ford ambulance with 108,676 miles.
State Rep Kristin Kassner, D-Hamilton, stopped by at the start of the meeting to introduce herself to the board. Kassner said she hoped to serve as a “voice for the communities” and asked for them to provide her with a list of municipal needs.
The board formally agreed to hold the annual Town Meeting at Newbury Elementary School on April 25 and the annual election on May 9 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.