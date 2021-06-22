NEWBURYPORT – A memorial to longtime community icon Peter "Pete" Kelly will be dedicated outside his family business, Kelly’s Ace Hardware, at the intersection of State and Parker Streets at 9 a.m. Friday, June 25.
The memorial to Kelly, who died July 20 at age 76, stands alongside a bench at a newly created crosswalk on State Street across from Newburyport District Court. The crossing includes a pedestrian-activated stop light.
Michael J. Jones, president and CEO of the Institution for Savings, and bank executive vice president Kim Rock, worked with the city to establish the memorial along one of the newest sections of the Clipper City Rail Trail.
“Pete was a constant and tireless fixture in the store for decades, greeting customers and thanking them for their business,” said Jones in a press release. “Now he will have a perpetual presence here as well.”
Besides running his hardware business, Kelly was a longstanding member of Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Newburyport, served on the Anna Jaques Hospital Seacoast Board of Trustees, and more recently, on the Finance Committee at the hospital. He served as president of the Board of Directors of The Newburyport Society for Relief of Aged Men and was an elected trustee for the Institution for Savings from 1978 until his retirement in 2015.
Riverfront Landscape installed a small planting area with a bench and the granite memorial which will be unveiled Friday morning in front of Kelly's family, friends and colleagues. Mayor Donna Holiday will also be in attendance and will speak along with Jones and Peter Kelley's wife Cherylann.
