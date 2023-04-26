NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season of matinee radio broadcasts continues Saturday with "Peter Grimes" by Benjamin Britten, a performance from last fall.
Tenor Allan Clayton stars in the monumental title role of an outcast in an English fishing village suspected of committing unspeakable wrongs.
Soprano Nicole Car is Ellen Orford, a schoolmistress who tries to help him redeem himself. And bass-baritone Adam Plachetka is Captain Balstrode. Maestro Nicholas Carter conducts the Met orchestra and chorus in Britten’s score.
"Peter Grimes" will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org.
