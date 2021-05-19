WEST NEWBURY — A man who spearheaded a petition to halt additional spending on Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall says his goal is to spark a townwide conversation about how the aging Gothic Revival-style building should be used once the restoration is complete.
A citizen petition, signed by Walter Burmeister and 10 other voters, is the last of 24 articles on a warrant for the annual Town Meeting on Saturday. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. in the parking lot near the Community Bandstand, 381 Main St.
Petitioners seek “a defined, productive use” for the building, which last fall the town dedicated $1.85 million in Community Preservation Act funding to restore.
The Finance Committee opposed the spending, forecasting an additional $16,800 per year in operating expenses spread over the 30-year expected life of the project. This brings the total cost to taxpayers up to $2.3 million, Burmeister said, noting that despite the price tag, the town has yet to identify an official use for the space.
Previous suggestions for use have included a small event venue with office space upstairs, perhaps for the Park and Recreation Department; affordable housing units for veterans; a visitors and informational space with a town museum; or a public media center funded with cable TV access money.
But Burmeister contends that the estimated rental fee, coupled with insurance costs and a lack of adequate parking, would discourage casual usage.
“In order for the town to break even, a qualified party would have to enter into a long-term contract for about $6,500 per month,” he said, and the lessee would need to purchase a general liability policy that covered $1 million per occurrence or $2 million in aggregate.
He said the town has many other places to spend the money, citing a list compiled by the Department of Public Works detailing $1,629,250 in unfunded projects for Page School.
The work may qualify for Community Preservation Act funding if any is still available.
Noting a repeated effort in the past few years to reduce the 3% tax surcharge under the act, Burmeister said, “If almost three years of CPA funding is wasted on renovating a building that remains vacant, there will be a renewed effort to get rid of this surcharge.”
Town Manager Angus Jennings said the town plans to revise the rental policy and fee structure. Certificates of insurance would still be required.
“Policy amendments would happen well ahead of the building being fully restored but I wouldn’t be inclined to do so until the construction bid process is complete and a contractor is underway,” he said.
Bidding on the project would likely take place in June and July, with a construction contract awarded in August, according to architects for Spencer & Vogt Group.
While he understands wanting to save historic sites, Burmeister said he believes investing in the present and future is more important than spending limited town resources to memorialize the past.
Jennings stressed that the Soldiers & Sailors project was never intended to be financially self-supporting.
“I’d be very surprised if any rental fees generated came close to covering the costs to restore and operate the building ... and I’m not aware of any public official that’s asserted that this would happen,” he said.
The historic building at 363 Main St. was constructed as a Civil War memorial in 1900 and listed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 2016.
At least seven soldiers from West Newbury died in the Civil War, with 250 Civil War veterans buried in cemeteries in town, according to Bob Janes of the Historical Commission.
Voters accepted the property as a gift at Town Meeting in 2015 and agreed to spend $99,000 in CPA funding to stabilize it.
Jennings consulted bond counsel about what happens if the petition article is approved.
“If it were to pass, and the Select Board was to vote a resolution to establish a defined use — or uses — for the building, this would satisfy the requirement of the article and allow the project to continue to move forward,” he said Monday.
While Burmeister understands the urge to preserve an edifice constructed to honor local soldiers who fought in the Civil War, he offers a different perspective as a veteran himself.
“Honor my service by keeping my taxes down so I can still afford to live here,” he said.
