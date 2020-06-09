NEWBURYPORT – An online petition calling for the removal of police officers from public schools and anti-racism training for teachers has garnered almost 1,400 signatures in about four days.
Framed as a letter to Newburyport School Superintendent Sean Gallagher, the petition is the work of Class of 2015 Newburyport High School alum Leah Petty and was created on the website change.org.
In her letter, Petty slammed the school district for not teaching students about "systemic racism, the full extent of systemic racial violence, or the racial caste system that rules over our country today."
She went on to cast a wide net across the country's public school system, saying it was designed to hide injustices and violence.
"And I believe that perpetuates more violence and inequality. Anti-biased education for children of all grades is one many ways to begin creating a future of peaceful change," Petty's letter reads.
In response to those deficiencies, Petty called for the district to train teachers and faculty about anti-racism, host regular student assemblies or workshops and call on state and local curriculum builders to create less "racially biased" history curriculum. It also calls for removing all police officers from Newburyport schools.
Since the killing of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers two weeks ago, the issue of police presence inside public schools has been discussed nationally. It is part of a growing conversation about radically altering police departments across the country in terms of funding and protocols. The Minneapolis City Council recently voted to disband the city's police department, prompting a backlash from law enforcement officials nationwide.
"As an act of solidarity, cut ties with and remove police officers from our schools and instead hire security guards that have gone through anti-racism training," the petition reads.
For years, police have been a fixture inside Newburyport Public Schools operating under the title of "school resource officer." The current position is held by Officer Megan Tierney.
Newburyport police City Marshal Mark Murray offered no opinion on the petition when asked by a reporter, saying it was up to Gallagher to decide whether he wanted police officers inside public schools.
"I'm not going to listen to a petition. I'm going to listen to the superintendent," Murray said.
Gallagher did not return phone calls on Monday seeking comment.
Retired City Marshal Thomas Howard called Tierney's service within the schools "extremely valuable" and said continuing that work was of paramount importance to maintain the strong relationship between the community and police.
"She's done great work," Howard said.
Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said she strongly disagreed with the idea of doing away with a school resource officer, saying the presence of an officer was a good example of proactive policing.
"It's worked really really well," Holaday said.
Reaction on Twitter to the petition's call to remove police officers from public schools was mixed, with some calling it a needed change while others decried the idea as "stupid."
Holaday went on to say it would be a mistake to paint all police with the same brush based on what happened in Minneapolis two weeks ago.
"You can't just make a blanket statement that covers every police department in the country," Holaday said.
And while the mayor said she supported anyone's right to petition for change, she defended the city's record on promoting racial unity, calling Newburyport an "open and welcoming community."
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
