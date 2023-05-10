NEWBURYPORT — Theater in the Open’s first production of the season, “Petrushka’s Flying Puppet Circus,” begins May 20 in Maudslay State Park with performances each Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. until June 11.
Joy Powers of Watertown leads the cast as Petrushka, a mischievous clown who audiences have come to know and love in Theater in the Open’s annual “Winter Panto”.
Under the direction of Joshua Shack, a longtime Theater in the Open collaborator and current associate artistic director of Circus Smirkus, slapstick and physical bits will delight audiences of all ages, according to a news release.
Bonniejean Wilbur of Newfields, New Hampshire, designs and directs the puppetry in the performance, which range from hand puppets to human-sized creations.
The puppeteers will tell fairy tale stories with the puppet theater as a backdrop. It was designed by local artist Gordon Przybyla.
The cast is rounded out by Allegra Dubus-Brandolini of Exeter, New Hampshire, Sierra Gitlin of Newburyport and Katie Formosi of Groveland.
“We are so excited to welcome families back into the park this spring,” said Edward Speck, artistic director of Theater in the Open. “Audiences who miss our ‘Spring Pantos’ will find a lot of joy in Petrushka. I think it will be very fun for people of all ages.”
Visit theaterintheopen.org for more information about tickets and parking.
Theater in the Open, now in its 44th season, is a nonprofit arts organization in Newburyport.
