SALISBURY — The sun came out just in time for families to parade their dogs around the Broadway loop for prizes and treats in celebration of the Fourth of July.
The annual event hosted by the Salisbury Beach Partnership encourages people to dress up their canines and other beloved pets in character costumes, beach attire and patriotic gear for a small parade near the waterfront.
Approximately 200 people watched and cheered Sunday night as a couple of dozen pets tried to secure a nomination from the judges for categories, including Best Dressed, Best Lookalike, Best in Show and Best Patriotic.
Three pet and human pairs were selected for each category and the crowd applauded and cheered to vote for their favorites.
Among those cheering in the crowd was a group of family members and friends who call themselves the "MOD Squad," which stands for the Mitchells, the Oyewamides and the Dahls. Though her last name is different, Rebecca Wisniewski was also included.
The group included members from Massachusetts and Arizona.
Sharing some of the traditions they have as a family, Marilyn Mitchell said they attend the pet parade every year and enjoy seeing the costumes. They also "go all out" with Fourth of July decorations at their homes.
"We have to eat so many foods," Mitchell said, saying that includes meatball and sausage subs and desserts such as brownies.
The holiday weekend also served as an opportunity to celebrate one of the youngest family members completing her first year of preschool.
The girl wasn't able to attend a formal preschool this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she was given the full experience with an outlined curriculum and a mini graduation ceremony, Mitchell explained.
The MOD Squad didn't bring any of their own dogs to the parade this year, but they made sure to help another woman participate, going so far as to donate some of their patriotic gear for her to fit into the festivities.
Another paradegoer, Eileen Modricker of Salisbury, said she was pleased with how well-behaved all the dogs were including her dog, Wilson, who earned third place in the Best Patriotic category.
"He kept his hat on, which was wonderful," she said. "Considering how many dogs were here, the barking — nothing was bad. They all did very well."
Modricker and her friends and family usually go to Boston for the fireworks, but they decided to celebrate the holiday locally this year.
It was Wilson's first parade, as he is only a year old. He was decked out in red, white and blue, matching Modricker.
The parade was sponsored by Salisbury Discount House. The Salisbury Beach Partnership hosts such events with the help of its presenting sponsor, Newburyport Bank, and a number of local business supporters.
Following the parade, local tribute band Joppa Flatts took the beachfront stage for its Fourth of July concert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.