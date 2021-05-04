AMESBURY — Mission Possible, The Pettengill House’s latest virtual fundraising program, is kicking off with the goal of raising $50,000 for the regional charity.
In May, which is National Mental Health Awareness Month, follow The Pettengill House on Facebook and Instagram for a look at the programs and services the agency provides and special messages from staff, volunteers, clients and community partners.
“It has been a challenging year in many ways, so with this campaign we hope to focus on all the positive things that are possible when the community comes together to help support one another,” said Sierra Partlan, director of development and programs.
Over the past year, the nonprofit social service agency and food pantry has been on the front lines helping struggling individuals and families cope with the pandemic.
In response to a significant increase in need, largely due to the economic and mental health impacts of COVID-19, The Pettengill House continues to provide comprehensive case management, basic needs, financial stabilization assistance and crisis intervention for an increasing number of clients, 98% of whom live at or below the poverty line, according to Partlan.
HOW TO GIVE
Text: “MISSIONPOSSIBLE” to 44-321
Visit: pettengillhouse.com
Mail a check to: The Pettengill House Inc, 21 Water St., Suite 4A, Amesbury, MA 01913.
