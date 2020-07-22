Pettengill House executive director retiring at end of month

AMESBURY — A change in leadership at The Pettengill House Inc. will soon be underway when executive director Deb Smith retires at the end of the month, after almost a quarter century of service.
"I am really honored to have been able to serve as long as I have," Smith said.
Smith started as a community organizer and program coordinator at the Pettengill House in 1996 and counted the creation of roughly 6,000 square feet of office space at the Carriage Mills building on Water Street as one of her greatest accomplishments as executive director.
"To have this completed before I leave and during this time is incredible," she said. "We are lucky enough to have a small house in Salisbury that we started with but we grew out of that pretty quickly. Just to be settled in a professional environment is very helpful."
Assistant director Tiffany Nigro has been named as Smith's successor and will be taking over the position in August.
Nigro is a licensed social worker who has been working with the Pettengill House for the past 23 years. She began as an intern coordinating youth substance abuse prevention programming and assumed the assistant director position in 2004.
"I am excited," Nigro said. "I never thought this would be happening during a pandemic. But that is just an extra challenge. We have a great team here and have great community partners. We all come together during times of challenge and we are here to support each other in the community."
Smith said she initially planned to retire in June, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed her plans by a month.
"It has really has been an all-hands-on-deck approach," Smith said. "But I believe things will be in good hands with Tiffany."
The Pettengill House Inc. was founded in 1994 to address the needs of the most at-risk and underserved children and families in the area. The nonprofit social service agency has and gone on to become the lead social service agency in Amesbury, Newburyport, Byfield, Merrimac, Groveland, Rowley, Salisbury, Newbury and West Newbury.
According to Smith, the Pettengill House addresses critical, social services challenges such as poverty and homelessness but mental health issues such as substance addiction have been the most prevalent of late.
"Getting to the core of the behind-the-scenes challenges that families face, working with them and watching them grow and become empowered has certainly meant the world to me and the organization," Smith said.
The global pandemic has also intensified the need for the Pettengill House's services, according to Smith.
"Being in isolation brings up a lot of things for a lot of people," Smith said. "But I can't say enough about the community. Everyone just comes on board and helps as they can."
According to Smith, the Pettengill House continues to operate at a grassroots level. She said she'll also be filling a part-time role as an education consultant, post-retirement.
"That grassroots-based community support and approach is really the best, it never ends," Smith said. "I think it is really important and that's why we have worked on it so much."
Smith has also been known to perform direct service work with some of the most challenging cases over the years.
"That is unusual," Smith said. "But that all goes along with the grassroots approach and our all-hands-on-deck kind of philosophy. I also expect Tiffany will do that, as needed."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
