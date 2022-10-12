AMESBURY — The Pettengill House Inc. has been awarded $75,000 from the Essex County COVID-19 Response Fund of the Essex County Community Foundation.
This enables The Pettengill House to employ a community coordinator to serve as the point person for its Behavioral Event and Substance Support Team — or BESST. It is an initiative co-founded by The Pettengill House along with lead community partner providers Link House Inc. and Beth Israel Lahey Health at Anna Jaques Hospital.
Pettengill House Executive Director Tiffany Nigro thanked the Essex County Community Foundation.
“Community partnerships are crucial in providing a strong safety net for individuals and families struggling with substance addiction, misuse and behavioral health,” Nigro said in a statement. “In the pilot phase of the BESST initiative over the last year and a half, we have already seen a huge positive impact on participants. We are so thankful to the Essex County Community Foundation for supporting this initiative and recognizing the importance of collaborative, person-centered care.”
The Pettengill House announced that Lauri Murphy is its new community coordinator.
Murphy has been part of the Pettengill House team since 2017, serving as the lead social worker for its substance misuse/behavioral health program.
In her role as community coordinator, Murphy will work with partner providers as well as Pettengill House programs to coordinate mental health and substance treatment across all levels of care, advance equity in access and quality, communicate with all providers involved in service delivery, and connect individuals and families with services to meet their social needs, the statement said.
“Lauri Murphy is already a valued member of our team, and I have every confidence that her expertise, experience, and professionalism will serve this position and the community well,” Nigro said.
BESST was founded in spring 2021 to address systemic deficits and meet a growing community need by creating a network of partner providers and a streamlined process for collaboration to enhance quality and continuity of care, the statement said.
The BESST partnership team meets monthly and includes a wide array of providers, including community-based agencies, youth organizations, emergency and crisis services, first responders and primary care providers.
