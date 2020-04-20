SALISBURY — The Pettengill House, like other nonprofits in the area, has revamped its services to respond to the growing need for food security and personal stability.
As both a social service agency and food pantry, Pettengill works to serve those experiencing mental health issues, addiction, homelessness and/or food insecurity in Amesbury, Byfield, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury. Social workers are working remotely and answering inquiries by phone and email.
“We’re still doing our best to keep everyone safe,” program coordinator Sierra Partlan said. “We serve some of the most vulnerable, most at-risk individuals and families, and that’s on a normal day. The need is only increasing in our communities, and we are definitely seeing that.”
In adjusting to public health guidelines and social distancing, the food pantry is now appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 978-463-8801, leave a message and someone will return the call. Grocery orders are filled curbside, so people are asked to remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
The pantry at 13 Lafayette Road is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pettengill has extended services for seniors, age 60 or over, on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All staff and volunteers wear masks and gloves, Partlan said. The agency received some mask donations recently, so it has been able to give masks to some clients, if in need.
“We are taking every precaution possible and keeping everyone safe,” Partlan said, adding that the agency closely follows guidelines from local and state officials.
The pantry is in need of donations, including toilet paper, soap, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste and toothbrushes, razors, pasta and pasta sauces, white rice, macaroni and cheese, cereal (especially Cheerios), ramen noodles, canned soup and stews, peanut butter and jelly, tuna (especially white), gluten-free items, baking mixes, snacks, and canned meals such as SpaghettiOs and ravioli.
The pantry has donation drop-off hours from 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays. All donations must be dropped off outside. Partlan said the pantry has a storage container, which they are placing new donations into quarantine for a minimum of five days before placing on the shelves for distribution.
Partlan said she is grateful for all those who have reached out to help already, including a number of people and groups who have held food drives.
“We definitely encourage that as long as everyone is staying safe in terms of social distancing practices,” she said.
The agency saw its clients double during the first week of people going into quarantine, she said, adding that social workers are still working around the clock.
“We’ve been working a lot with the schools to identify and support families who may be at risk, especially kids who are going to school through the McKinney-Vento program,” she said. “It’s for children who are homeless so they can stay in their school district. We are making sure those kids don’t fall through the cracks, so to speak. They’re still receiving their schoolwork and resources.”
The agency’s substance addiction specialists have also seen an increase in referrals and mental health on a whole is a concern, she explained.
“This is a stressful situation for everyone and we’re seeing possible relapse for those struggling with addiction,” Partlan said. “Housing is a major issue. Shelters aren’t able to bring in new intakes. We’re seeing a lot of stress and anxiety.”
For more information on The Pettengill House and its services, go to www.pettengillhouse.org.
