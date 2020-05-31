AMESBURY — The city has partnered with the Pettengill House to help the community heal itself during a global pandemic.
According to a press release, Mayor Kassandra Gove’s office has been hit with a number of requests from residents looking to donate money to other local families in need due to the COVID-19 crisis.
According to Gove, residents are hoping to be able to help others with basic needs such as housing, groceries, medication and child care.
The Pettengill House, Inc. signed a contract with the city to become Amesbury’s social service agency in 2018 and Gove reached out to executive director Deb Smith to see if she could set up a program which could connect donations with people who have recently found themselves in need.
“This is a whole new population,” Smith said. “We are in communication with Mayor Gove a great deal and she thought it just made sense to go through the social service arm of the city to do this.”
The new Aid 4 Amesbury program will be completely donation funded, accounting for a truly community-driven effort, according to Smith.
“Each application is dependent upon how much money is in the fund,” Smith said. “That’s why this is so critical.”
According to communications director Caitlin Thayer, the Amesbury Lions Club donated $1,000 toward the program which now has a $3,250 balance. Gove also challenged other city-based social organizations to make their own donations.
Residents will be able to apply for Aid 4 Amesbury assistance once a month and help will be given based on the amount of donations received.
People interested in donating to the program or getting assistance can go to the Pettingill House Aid 4 Amesbury website at www.pettengillhouse.org/aid4amesbury.aspx to make a donation or to apply immediately and confidentially.
“These funds will cover rent, medications, anything like that,” Smith said. “I always say that there is a time to give and a time to receive. This is a time for giving and people are now asking for things that they normally wouldn’t have to. We are all in this together, one way or the other.”
The coronavirus crisis also marks an excellent opportunity for the Pettengill House to give back to the community according to Smith.
“The community has done so much for Pettengill over the years,” Smith said. “But there may be a lot of other programs that individuals, or families, or small businesses would qualify for but wouldn’t know until we get into this kind of situation. We will be able to help with that also.”
In a press release, Gove said she believes the Pettengill House is “the perfect partner to help make this happen.”
“I’m grateful to them for being willing to take this on, and hope we will be able to help many residents who are struggling during this time,” Gove said.
“No one should have to worry about paying their rent or putting food on the table.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
